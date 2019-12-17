Crosslines of McDonald County works to combat food insecurity

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A McDonald County organization is working to keep food insecurity below the state average.

Crosslines of McDonald County is feeding several hungry people four days a week.

I spoke with the Executive Director and she says all ages come to the food pantry for help.

Angela Martin, Crosslines of McDonald County, said, “The people that we talk to everyday that are needing help.”

Crosslines of McDonald County feeds an average of almost 700 families a week .

“We see some that don’t really want to come in for help.”

According to the Missouri Hunger Atlas at the University of Missouri, McDonald County has a high need for food.

Martin says many don’t want to admit it.

“Those are the ones that they need the help but they just don’t want to they will wait until they have to do.”

A great amount of people that come for help are elderly.

“We see a lot of generational stuff but then there’s also facing a drug problem in this area right now and so we got a lot of elderly people that are raising their grand-kids.”

In 2019, the percentage of people in McDonald County eligible for food stamps was higher compared to the state and so was the number of people using it.

However, residents in McDonald County are taking advantage of the food resources available, which makes the county’s food insecurity below the state average.

“These people are our neighbors, friends of a friend or just like us. A lot of us our just one paycheck away from being in the same line their in and I don’t think they should be looked down on.”

Food donations can be dropped off to the Crosslines of McDonald County at 925 US-71 business in Anderson.

McDonald County residents are able to pick up the food from the pantry on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. and 12 P.M. To 4 P.M. on Thursday.