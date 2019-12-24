Crosslines Ministries receives 41,000 pounds of food

JOPLIN, Mo. — A food pantry in Joplin is receiving a big donation just in time for the holidays.

Crosslines Ministries received 27 pallets with more than 41,000 pounds of food.

The large donation came from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City.

Local members of the church helped to unload every pallet.

People working at Crosslines say they are overwhelmed by such a large donation, but is just in time to help those in need for the holidays.

Executive Director Rodney Rambo said, “Big donation, they gave us several items such as flour and spaghetti that we got in such abundance, that you know we probably won’t need to purchase much of those items this year. So it was really a huge blessing. The Mormon church as well as a lot of different area churches who have been so gracious this time of year have really blessed us.”

Rambo also says the donation almost completely filled their receiving warehouse.