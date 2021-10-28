Crosslines Ministries Joplin accepting donations of Christmas gift items for underprivileged youth

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin nonprofit is hoping to receive some holiday help in the weeks to come.

Crosslines Ministries is seeking donations of toys or other gift items for children of all ages — up through the age of 18. It’s something officials have done the past few years. Last year, nearly 2,000 gifts where collected and handed out to kids.

“Starting November 15th, we’ll be doing our 4th annual “Toy Shoppe” for families in the community that are in need of gifts for their kids, so between now through December 16th, we are looking for donations of new or gently used toys,” said Rodney Rambo, Executive Director, Crosslines of Joplin.

Donations can be dropped off at the facility during regular business hours. It’s located at 320 South School Avenue.