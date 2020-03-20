Crosslines changing food distribution procedures

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry that provides a hand up to the less fortunate is changing the way they do business.

Although they will continue to give out food baskets, Crosslines of Joplin is closing their facility to the public.

Going forward you’ll have to place an order for food in advance and come to the ministry where someone will bring it out to you.

Rodney Rambo, Executive Director, Crosslines Joplin, said, “Our new website just went live this morning, Crosslinesjoplin.org., if you click on Food Assistance or Rent Assistance, you’ll be able to place an order on line, you have to do that 24 hours in advance.”

And for the time being, Rambo says they are not accepting food or clothing donations either.

He says the greatest need right now is for monetary donations.

He also says people who haven’t needed assistance in the past, should not hesitate to ask for it, in light of many people getting their hours reduced or getting laid off entirely.

For more information, visit the Crosslines’ website.

crosslinesjoplin.org