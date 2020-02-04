Crosslines benefits from JoMo Restaurant Week

JOPLIN, Mo. — A record amount of restaurants take part in JoMo Restaurant Week.

32 local spots took part in the week long event.

Visitors to those businesses were encouraged to bring non-perishable food with them to be donated to Crosslines Ministry in Joplin.

Members of the MSSU football team helped in the pick up and delivery process from the restaurants.

Rodney Rambo, Executive Director, Crosslines, said, “This is huge, huge this time of the year, you know we just went through a really busy holiday season and so to be able to start the new year with just really this surplus of extra items is huge for us, helps us get through the year.”

Rambo says even some grocery stores helped out with food donations.

He says it will take some time to find out exactly how much was collected.

But he expects it to be just as much as last year’s total of 16,000 pounds if not even more.