Crossland Heavy Contractors donates to Christmas for Kids

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Another business is donating toys to give local kids a Merry Christmas.

Wednesday Crossland Heavy Contractors, Inc. donated toys and $250,000 to the Carl Junction Fire Department. The money and toys will go towards the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids Program.

Andrew Jiles, Assistant Chief Carl Junction, said, “The donations are extremely important. The program itself is very important to the community as well as the kids that get the toys. It goes to families in need. Sometimes these families you know they don’t get the Christmas we all may know ourselves. And so just to be able to give them that Christmas is a very big part of what those donations go to.”

JFD will hand out the presents to families before Christmas.