Cross country riders make stop in SEK to help homeowner with MS

If biking across the country isn’t enough of a physical challenge, a group of riders stopped in the four states to help with a home repair project.

23 riders from all over the U.S. and even some from Canada are in the midst of a cross country trek to raise awareness and research money for Multiple Sclerosis. The group is on a 3,700 mile journey from Virginia all the way to San Francisco, California.

They stopped in Girard Thursday for a service project to help work on a wheelchair ramp for a homeowner with MS. Adam Hunter explains how the whole idea came about.

“I had a friend do this a couple of summers ago, he had a great time, but I figured out really quickly that I wanted it to be more than just a bike ride across the country so I did a little bit of research and I found this organization and I ended up signing up so it’s been a great experience so far.” Adam Hunter, Cross Country Rider

The group is in Pittsburg Thursday night for a reception at Memorial Hall. The work project is one of six they’ll be doing in their cross country jaunt.