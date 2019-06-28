Cross country riders make stop in SEK to help homeowner with MS

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If biking across the country isn’t enough of a physical challenge, a group of riders stopped in the four states to help with a home repair project.

23 riders from all over the U.S. and even some from Canada are in the midst of a cross country trek to raise awareness and research money for Multiple Sclerosis. The group is on a 3,700 mile journey from Virginia all the way to San Francisco, California.

They stopped in Girard Thursday for a service project to help work on a wheelchair ramp for a homeowner with MS. Adam Hunter explains how the whole idea came about.

“I had a friend do this a couple of summers ago, he had a great time, but I figured out really quickly that I wanted it to be more than just a bike ride across the country so I did a little bit of research and I found this organization and I ended up signing up so it’s been a great experience so far.”

Adam Hunter, Cross Country Rider

The group is in Pittsburg Thursday night for a reception at Memorial Hall. The work project is one of six they’ll be doing in their cross country jaunt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story