Critical need for all blood type donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – While a lot of events are being canceled, donating blood is still being encouraged.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is issuing an urgent appeal for all blood types.

According to a press release, the organization lost more than 6,500 donations due to mobile blood drives being canceled in April and May.

“We came out of the Memorial Day weekend in dire need of help from our donors,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “We’re having a difficult time keeping our shelves stocked, and since we’re the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, a blood shortage impacts us locally. It is vitally important to help the area where you live by giving blood that will be used to benefit your friends and neighbors.”

CBCO Donor Center locations operating are:

Joplin – 11:00 AM to 5:45 PM, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Rangeline Rd., (417) 227-5006

– 11:00 AM to 5:45 PM, Northpark Mall, 101 N. Rangeline Rd., (417) 227-5006 Ash Grove – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Ash Grove Community Blood Drive, 100 N. Maple Lane

Aurora – 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020, Mercy Hospital Aurora, 500 Porter

Bella Vista, AR – 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020, Village Bible Evangelical Free Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd

Branson – 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020, Emergency Blood Drive-Elevate Branson, 310 Gretna Road

Fayetteville, AR – 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Christian Life Cathedral, 1285 Millsap Road

Fordland – 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Fordland Clinic, 1059 Barton Drive

Harrison, AR – 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020, Harrison Community Blood Drive, 814 US Hwy 62-65 N

Pea Ridge, AR – 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Pea Ridge Community Blood Drive, 1650 Slack Street

Salem – 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Salem Memorial Hospital, Hwy 72 North

Springdale, AR – 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020, Harps General Office, 1004 S. Gutensohn

Springfield – 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020, Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, 3535 S. National

CBCO is encouraging donors to make an appointment at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/centers to make the experience as smooth as possible.

To save time, donors can use the QuickPass feature to begin the process. You can find QuickPass on the CBCO website.