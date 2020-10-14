Critical fire danger throughout much of Missouri

MISSOURI — Most of the state of Missouri has a high fire danger risk and a fire weather watch.

With the fire danger, the Joplin Fire Department is telling everyone to avoid burning. They say anytime winds are above 15 to 20 miles an hour they don’t allow burning because fires can spread quickly.

Jim Furgerson, Joplin Fire Chief, said, “Well on days like today just don’t burn. Its not worth it to lose your property or even possibly a neighbors. Fires can get out of control very quickly on days like today. Its very dry, very windy we haven’t had significant rainfall in a decent amount of time with leaves falling off trees there’s just a lot of dry fuel on the ground. Just don’t burn its that simple.”

The National Weather Service is also telling people to take extra caution on high fire danger days. They say everyone should avoid any equipment that could spark and don’t just throw out cigarette butts.