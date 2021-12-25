Crisis center is feeding families in need

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Crisis Center is making the holidays brighter for families.

Saturday morning the transitional home fed the community for its annual Christmas dinner.

“The vast majority of the people we serve are elderly they just cant get out. There are a few families that cant afford anything and so we are happy to supply everything they need for a wonderful Christmas dinner,” said Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center Executive Director.

The Carthage Crisis Center is making sure no one goes without on Christmas.

More than 50 volunteers and missionary members spent the morning cooking, packing and distributing 250 meals.

“It feels amazing. honestly its a good feeling. Serving people and bringing joy is one of the best things you can do,” said Marcus Anderson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

This is the second Christmas the center has delivered meals to families because of the pandemic.

“The holidays can be very lonely for people and just to have another smiling face is one of the most important things that we can have.” said Benton.

Volunteers split up 14 routes to deliver meals throughout Jasper and Newton county.

“A lot of families make this a family tradition. It’s wonderful we’ve seen them year after year that they give up their Christmas morning so others can benefit. It’s great I love our volunteers.”

Once the meals were delivered the center fed its 22 residents.

“We are a crisis center so people come to us because they are in difficult positions. When we had a Christmas Eve last night and they were talking about how wonderful it was. No one plans to be in a homeless shelter on Christmas, and so we make it a party,” said Benton.