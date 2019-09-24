Criminal charges filed in string of suspicious Barton County fires

LIBERAL, Mo. — Two men are accused of six counts of arson in Barton County.

County prosecutor Mike Smalley charged 27 year old Nathan L. Jones and 24 year old Thomas Joseph Ingram, both of Liberal, with six counts of burglary in the 2nd degree and 6 counts of arson in the 2nd degree.





Court documents point to crimes from August 2nd through September 22nd, including fires at a former school, school bus barn, three vacant homes and a shed.

Authorities say Jones admitted to taking part in the crimes but that he identified Ingram as the arsonist, adding that Ingram had threatened to cut off his hand or kill him.

Jones is being held in the Barton County Jail without bond; Ingram is being held at the Jasper County Jail without bond.

The most recent suspicious Liberal fire took place Sunday night at the old Liberal High School.

It broke out after 10:00 Sunday night in the lower level of the school.

Crews remained on scene through the night to put out any remaining embers and demolish what was left of the building.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.