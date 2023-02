Outstanding warrant issued for the arrest of Fred McCoy Gammon, Jr.

MIAMI, Okla. – A warrant was issued Monday for a Wyandotte pastor.

Fred McCoy Gammon, Jr, 42, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court with child sexual abuse.

A $35,000 warrant was also issued on Monday, court records show.

Gammon is the pastor of Wayside Assembly of God church in Wyandotte.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.