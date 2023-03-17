TULSA, Okla. — An Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma youth program director was sentenced to five years probation for stealing money from a grant program allotted to support youth mental health programs.

Travis Neil Patton, 22, of Wyandotte was also ordered to pay $10,782.60 in restitution.

Patton entered the guilty plea to theft from an Indian tribal organization in April.

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma was awarded the grant money which was earmarked to support programs to help tribal youth struggling with addiction and mental health issues.