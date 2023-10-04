JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — An Oklahoma woman reaches a plea deal for her role in a Jasper County pursuit involving a stolen vehicle last year.

Michelle Lucas pleaded guilty in Jasper County Court back in July to receiving stolen property. For her plea deal, Lucas received a five year suspended sentence, with credit for 348 days time served in the Jasper County Jail. Lucas will be on supervised probation for five years.

Lucas, and a man from Sacramento, California, were the subjects of a police chase on April 1, 2022. Multiple law enforcement agencies including the Carthage Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attempted to stop the stolen Oklahoma truck.

Lucas and her accomplice shot at authorities during the chase, drove through fences, rammed a patrol car, and crashed into a creek before attempting to escape on foot. Both were eventually captured and taken to the Jasper County Detention facility in Carthage.

No law enforcement officers were injured over the course of the chase.