CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A traffic stop in Carl Junction lands one woman in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Last week, a Carl Junction police officer says he witnessed a vehicle drive into oncoming traffic in a Briarbrook neighborhood.

The officer said Lauren Zallar, 36, of Carl Junction, had slurred speech and difficulty answering simple questions. When the officer searched the vehicle he says he found two clear bags filled with a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl.

According to court records, the officer says he also found a pill bottle containing 45 blue pills that were later determined to be fentanyl. Zallar is charged with second degree drug trafficking, delivering a controlled substance and DWI.

The officer reported that Zallar told him she was supposed to be traveling to Mexico within hours of the traffic stop. The court set her bond at $50,000 cash or surety.