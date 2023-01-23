PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is arrested after Pittsburg Police said he forced his way into a woman’s home where he attacked the resident and took her belongings.

Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

A call for a robbery sent officers with PPD to an address in the 900 block of E. 8th St. Sunday evening. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, told authorities a man broke into her home, struck her several times in the head, took her wallet, and broke her cell phone before running off. First responders treated the woman for her injuries while investigators began their search.

The suspect, Gilbert Larson, 49, from Pittsburg was found and arrested a short time later. The victim told police she knew Larson and he had even been to her home before.

Larson faces charges of aggravated robbery, battery, misdemeanor theft, and felony criminal damage to property. He is currently held on a $75,000 bond.