JOPLIN, Mo. — Day two in the Kenton Cowgill trial is underway in Jasper County. Jurors heard from at least four witnesses Wednesday.

Cowgill is charged with second-degree murder, DWI resulting in death, resisting arrest, and second-degree trafficking in drugs. Officers say Cowgill led them on a pursuit two years ago that ended in a crash at 7th and Duquesne when Cowgill hit two other vehicles. 66-year-old Robert McDermid, a retired MSSU professor, died in that crash.

The first witness to testify Wednesday was a Duquesne officer who was assisting and handcuffed Cowgill after the crash. The officer said when Cowgill fled the scene, he chased after him and then saw the crash. The officer said prior to the crash, he witnessed the suspect’s car cross three lanes of traffic.

The second witness was a former Joplin police officer who provided medical aid to victims after the crash.

A Jasper County sheriff’s deputy also testified that he found small baggies in the suspect’s vehicle which he believed to be drugs. And a Missouri State Highway Patrol criminologist then took the stand and told jurors she tested the substance found in the baggies, which turned out to be meth.

We have a reporter in the courtroom and will bring you updates throughout the day.