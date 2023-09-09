KSNF/KODE — A chase in Cherokee County, late Friday afternoon, resulted in a Weir couple being taken into custody.
The driver of this truck (below) was spotted by deputies, two miles west of Scammon, just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday..
Since July, he’s been wanted on a number of felony warrants out of Crawford County, including alleged kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
23-year-old John Frederick Galloway then led authorities on a brief pursuit before they were able to spin him out and stop the truck.
He tried to run but was caught.
Also arrested was 23-year-old Elissa Sturgell.
She’s being held on allegations of aiding and abetting.
Frederick now faces new allegations in Cherokee County, including possession of meth and fleeing law enforcement.