KSNF/KODE — A Webb City woman originally charged with attempted murder in a December 2022 stabbing in Cherokee County, Kansas, pleads to a lesser charge.

25-year-old Ivy Simpson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery.

A judge sentenced her to a little more than three years in prison.

Simpson was charged, along with Steven Tyner, with stabbing a woman at a home in rural Galena.

The two were arrested after the woman showed up at a Joplin hospital with stab wounds.

Officials also charged Tyner with rape in the same case.

They say Tyner raped a woman who was incapacitated from drug use at the same residence where the stabbing occurred.

Simpson’s attorney motioned the court for a lesser sentence, citing mitigating circumstances in the case.

Simpson testified against Tyner during his preliminary hearing and told the court that she too was raped prior to the stabbing and that Tyner was holding her against her will.

Tyner is scheduled to be back in court on these charges next week.