JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two more men have been linked to a stolen property case in Jasper County, dating back several months.
36-year-old Christopher Gordon of Webb City is charged with felony stealing.
Jasper County authorities are also seeking stealing charges against 62-year-old Terry Ward.
They say he’s currently in custody in Oklahoma.
They’re linked to an incident back on September 10th, when Jasper County deputies received a report of stolen property totaling nearly 100-thousand dollars.
It included everything from a truck, trailer, lawnmowers, and landscaping tools.
The next day, deputies arrested 48-year-old Kenneth Pippin of Webb City.
He’s also been charged with felony stealing.
Deputies say all the property has since been returned to its owners.