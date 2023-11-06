JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two more men have been linked to a stolen property case in Jasper County, dating back several months.

36-year-old Christopher Gordon of Webb City is charged with felony stealing.

Christopher Gordon, 36, of Webb City.

Jasper County authorities are also seeking stealing charges against 62-year-old Terry Ward.

They say he’s currently in custody in Oklahoma.

They’re linked to an incident back on September 10th, when Jasper County deputies received a report of stolen property totaling nearly 100-thousand dollars.

It included everything from a truck, trailer, lawnmowers, and landscaping tools.

The next day, deputies arrested 48-year-old Kenneth Pippin of Webb City.

Kenneth Pippin, 48, of Webb City.

He’s also been charged with felony stealing.

Deputies say all the property has since been returned to its owners.