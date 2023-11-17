JOPLIN, Mo. — A Webb City man is facing several traffic related charges and more after a pursuit in Joplin.

Around eight-o’clock Thursday morning, officers with the Joplin Police Department tried to stop a truck near Junge Blvd. & Pearl Ave. for traffic violations, that’s when the suspect fled.

The suspect vehicle stopped near E Street & Jackson Ave. where the driver reportedly got out and continued to run on foot, temporarily losing authorities. JPD established a perimeter and said a K-9 with Jasper County was brought in to assist.

Police say the suspect, Matthew Kimmel, 42, was eventually found hiding inside a vehicle in a nearby garage.

Kimmel now faces 2nd degree burglar, 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest charges. He also has warrants out of Carterville and Webb City, in addition to a felony resisting arrest warrant in Jasper County with a $50,000 bond.