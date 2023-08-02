JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police arrested a Webb City man Tuesday and say he burglarized a Mexican restaurant.

Officers were first sent to investigate a found item at the 32nd St. Dairy Queen. That’s where they located items appearing to be stolen property: various tools, business checkbook, identification documents, and a damaged cash register.

These belongings were traced back to El Caballo De Oro Mexican Restaurant, which sits in the strip mall just west of Dairy Queen. Investigators also learned that there was forced entry into that same restaurant and it had been robbed.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the burglar drop the stolen goods off at Dairy Queen as he continued east along 32nd.

A search of the area brought officers to a business called Lucky 7 on East 32nd Street. That’s where they found Jeffrey Hance, 53, of Webb City. He was arrested on two felony warrants for probation violations for drug possession and burglary, both out of Jasper County.

Hance now faces an additional charge of 2nd degree burglary.