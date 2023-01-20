Federal warrant issued for suspect who threatened to blow up the Cherokee Nation Courthouse

TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse.

Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.

A federal warrant was issued for Mceleya’s arrest on Jan. 18, court records show.

On Nov. 22, Mcelyea allegedly threaten to kill an individual at a law office within the Muscogee Nation reservation. She is also accused of leaving a voicemail saying “…you will all be dead,” according to the complaint.

She also threatened to blow up the law office and the Cherokee Nation Courthouse, the complaint states.

In a related matter, Mcelyea is charged in Craig County District Court in Vinita with two counts of making a telephone bomb threat, an act of terrorism and placing electronic communication with intent to cause fear, harm or death.

She is to appear in court on Friday on those charges.

Court records show Mcelyea has drug, domestic violence and assault charges in Texas and Florida.