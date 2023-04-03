VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A man in Vernon County custody since last year has now been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges

Bob True Beisly III, 48, of Nevada, was originally arrested after an investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office back in November 2022. During the course of which, authorities seized ~3.2 lbs of suspected methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office initially filed state charges as they worked with Department of Homeland Security agents on the case. But as the case progressed with the help of the prosecuting attorney’s office, and the DHS, Beisly was later charged in federal court with the state charges dismissed, the VCSO said in a Facebook post.

“We are receiving information that drug trafficking is picking up in our area, so we have been dedicating resources to these types of investigations,” said Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher.

Beisly has since been indicted by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute. The judge ordered Beisly to be held without bond before his trial. Reasons specified in the judge’s order include Beisly’s prior criminal record; his history of non-compliance with probation conditions; his history of weapons possession; his violent history, and criminal charges involving a child.

A trial date is set for May 1, 2023.