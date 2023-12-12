PITTSBURG, Kan. — One man has been taken into custody, following a felony warrant.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, in Pine Bluff Arkansas, 33-year-old Jemon Allen was taken into custody by the United States Marshalls Service.

In a press release, the Pittsburg Police Department says that Allen was arrested on a felony warrant issued by the 11th Judicial District Court of Crawford County, Kansas.

The warrant was issued for first-degree murder, concerning the death of 36-year-old Justin E. Krogen, on August 20th, 2023.

Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or their automated tip line, that’s (620) 231-TIPS (8477).