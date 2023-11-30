JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police say they have arrested two men responsible for pistol-whipping, and robbing a juvenile.

The arrests come after an early morning call around 2:45 today (Thursday 11/30) where police first learned of a robbery in progress near the 2200 block of W. 3rd St. The two assailants reportedly hit a 17-year-old with a handgun before taking his phone, wallet, and shoes. Witnesses also said the duo fired a shot at the fleeing teen while in their vehicle.

Responding officers in the area located a suspect vehicle leaving quickly and pursued. Police say the chase continued near 7th St. & Tri-State Rd. where officers successfully stopped the suspects’ vehicle. The two men inside were detained and the vehicle was searched.

Evidence of the shooting was found in the vehicle, JPD said. Both men were arrested at the scene and identified as Andrew Reed, 21, of Pittsburg, Kansas and Bobby Bush, 18, of Joplin.

Charges for 1st degree robbery were submitted to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for both men.

The juvenile victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Detectives with JPD are continuing to work the investigation.