JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County Deputies received information from the U.S. Marshall’s Office in Louisiana that two men wanted for attempted murder, may be in the Joplin area.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said they received a vehicle description and were told the suspects could be located at 898 North Sunny Slope Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Newman Road, north of Missouri Southern.

That’s where he says deputies made contact with the occupants of the home and took two men into custody on felony warrants out of Louisiana for attempted first-degree murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Daulton M. Andrews, 26 of Leesville, Louisiana and Miguel Sarate Guajardo Jr., 18, of Deridder, Louisiana are both being held in the Jasper County Jail awaiting extradition proceedings that would send them back to Louisiana.