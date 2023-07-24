KSNF/KODE — Two people are in custody and charged following a weekend police pursuit through multiple jurisdictions.

Police say Jamie Hodges, 45, of Joplin, was the driver of a stolen truck, and Jayde Uto, 33, of Miami, was the passenger.

Hodges is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving. Police say Hodges also has 12 active warrants.

Uto is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

It began near 44th and Range Line in Joplin when a JPD officer attempted to stop the red truck for traffic violations.

But police say the driver ignored the sirens and sped off. Officers deployed tire deflation devices twice, but the truck continued on bare rims for some time – and came to a stop south of Joplin on Gum Road.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Tulsa.

Hodges is also the man police say was shot in the face and shoulder during a fight in Newton County earlier this year.

He had crashed his car near Carver and “MM” Highway back on March 4th, after an argument with occupants in another vehicle.

Three people were arrested in the case.

Trevor Palmer and Kimber Laquet have both pled guilty and were sentenced last week to probation as part of a plea deal.

Cody Jones is awaiting trial in the case. He faces charges of first and second-degree assault as well as armed criminal action.