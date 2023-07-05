NOEL, Mo. — Two people are charged following separate incidents on July 1, says the Noel Marshal’s Office.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect in one hit-and-run accident as Joel Ukaw, 56, of Noel. During the investigation, officers learned Ukaw was intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle and had a child in the vehicle, allegedly. Noel Marshall’s Office says Ukaw struck a vehicle from behind and failed to stop after the accident.

No injuries were reported. On July 2, 2023 Ukaw was charged with a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. No injuries were reported.

Joel Ukaw of Noel, Mo. Ryan Londagin of Wyandotte, Okla.

Another vehicle was observed leaving the scene of an accident at the city park on July 1. Deputies were able to find the suspect at a local convenience store.

During the investigation, officers learned Ryan Londagin, 34, of Wyandotte, Okla. was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Allegedly, Londagin had backed into a vehicle and left the scene, leaving a family member stranded at the park.

Longdagin has been charged with driving while intoxicated.