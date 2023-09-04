SENECA, Mo. — Authorities arrest two men in Seneca, who they say have known ties to the Crips gang.

It’s a case Seneca police say they’ve been working for over a year, after neighbor complaints about a house in the 900 block of Hamilton Ave. Authorities said this house is associated with other known drug houses in Newton County.

Authorities obtained a search warrant on Saturday and say they found meth, sawed-off shotguns, and several guns missing their serial numbers.

L-R: Ricky Lewis, Ricky Haywood, & Samantha Slaughter

Ricky Renard Lewis, 42, and Ricky Haywood, 38, both from Texas, have been arrested for felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. A third person, Samantha Slaughter, 39, was also arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance.

“We knew of at least one known gang member that was from Texas that was inside the residence. Come to find two, they were members of the ‘Crips’ gang. When we’ve got two known gang members with illegal weapons right in the middle of town, and we’re able to remove that from town, it definitely makes the city safer,” said William Housley, Seneca P.D. Patrol Officer.

The Seneca Police Department plans on asking the Department of Justice to move the cases up to the federal level.