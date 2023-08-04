PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been arrested after 5,000 oxycodone pills were seized in southeast Kansas Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Joint Fentanyl Impact Team executed a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Pittsburg following an investigation into suspicious activity.

The JFIT is made up of the KBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations, along with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburg Police Department, and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office.

The KBI says during the search, 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, commonly referred to as “dirty 30s,” were found.

“The pills are suspected to contain fentanyl and weighed approximately six pounds,” the KBI said. “Also seized was a large amount of cash and numerous firearms and ammunition.”

A 39-year-old man from Pittsburg was arrested on suspicion of possession of opiates, opium, or narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm and aggravated child endangerment.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of opiates, opium, or narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm and aggravated child endangerment.

An investigation is ongoing.