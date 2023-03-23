OBN Agents seized nearly 7,000 plants, 250 pounds of processed marijuana and four guns

VINITA, Okla. — Thousands of marijuana plants were seized on Wednesday at three marijuana farms in Craig County after Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents received a tip about alleged illegal marijuana sales, said Mark Woodward, agency spokesman.

“There were several farms located at 21704 S. 4440 Road in rural Vinita,” Woodward said on Thursday.

Woodward says the investigation began in December based on a tip about illegal marijuana sales. Agents posing as out-of-state black market buyers made multiple purchases of marijuana, he said.

Arrested on complaints of trafficking and distribution were Thai Anthony Xiong, 53, and Kia Lor Xiong, 36. Woodward said agents haven’t confirmed the pair’s hometown addresses.

Kia Lor Xiong Thai Anthony Xiong

Other complaints include:

Endeavors of conspiring to deliver, manufacture or possess controlled dangerous substances

Trafficking in illegal drugs

Manufacture, distribute or dispense controlled substance not authorized registration

Conduct transaction involving illegal drug proceeds

Using communication facility in committing felonies

Possession controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp

OBN Agents seized nearly 7,000 plants, 250 pounds of processed marijuana and four guns.

Photo provided by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Another farm in Okfuskee County was also served a search warrant, he said.

“This is part of our agency’s on-going commitment to aggressively identify and dismantle organized transnational crime networks that are entrenched within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program,” said Donnie Anderson, OBN director.

More arrests are expected as the investigation moves forward.