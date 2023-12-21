JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Joplin and Jasper County authorities took two people into custody following a pursuit early Thursday morning.

Around 1 A.M., a Jasper County deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for lane violations near 13th St. and Range Line Rd. The deputy said the vehicle fled, making several turns through parking lots.

Joplin police came in to assist and were able to stop the vehicle using stop spikes near 7th St. and Walnut Ridge Rd. That’s where officers said the two tried to run before being taken into custody.

Officers said after Ethan Harris, 23, exited the vehicle to run from them, he had a medical event they believe was related to a drug overdose. He was taken to a local hospital. Prosecutors are seeking charges of driving while revoked and fleeing.

Ethan Harris Arin Thomas

Officers also arrested Arin Thomas, 22, of Joplin, for resisting arrest. She was taken to the Jasper County Jail.