GALENA, Kan. — Law enforcement are currently at the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred just before 9:00 pm tonight (Tuesday) in the 800 block of Columbus Street (near West Empire Street) in Galena.

The individual who was fatally shot was a male. However, officials aren’t commenting on the specifics of a suspect.

We spoke to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves, who was on the scene.

“So at this point, it’s the early stages of our investigation we’re processing the scene, we’re conducting interviews of witnesses, potential suspects. So at this point I would not say that anybody is in custody, police custody. However, law enforcement is conducting interviews with people that may either be witnesses or potential suspects,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

Cherokee County and Galena law enforcement are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you information on fourstateshomepage.com as soon as it becomes available.