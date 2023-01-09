LAMAR, Mo. — Barton County authorities are searching for a man that robbed a truck stop Sunday night.

At around 10:27 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered Lamarti’s truck stop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses say the man drove away in a red Ford Escape, also caught on surveillance cameras. BCSO said the vehicle went north on I-49 after the robbery.

The suspect, seen here on surveillance images, had tattoos over both eyes, and a tattoo on his right hand. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie with grey sweatpants and white shoes at the time.

Courtesy: BCSO Facebook

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that will help to identify this individual, please contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. (417) 682-5515 or (417) 682-5541