LAMAR, Mo. — Barton County authorities are searching for a man that robbed a truck stop Sunday night.

At around 10:27 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered Lamarti’s truck stop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses say the man drove away in a red Ford Escape, also caught on surveillance cameras. BCSO said the vehicle went north on I-49 after the robbery.

The suspect, seen here on surveillance images, had tattoos over both eyes, and a tattoo on his right hand. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie with grey sweatpants and white shoes at the time.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that will help to identify this individual, please contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. (417) 682-5515 or (417) 682-5541