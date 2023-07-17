Susette Anderson

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The trial for a Seneca woman charged in a 2021 Newton County murder begins.

Susette Anderson, 64, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 23rd, 2021 shooting death of 45-year-old David Stotts. Jury selection for her trial began at 1:00 PM Monday.

According to court documents, Anderson confronted Stotts about a trailer she bought from him, which she said he was trying to steal. Anderson claims he attacked her at a residence off Kentucky Road near Seneca, so she shot him. She also told investigators she had two guns with her and later shot Stotts with the second one.

This case has been moved to McDonald County on a change of venue. The trial is scheduled to last all week.