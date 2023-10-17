NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Trial is underway for a Joplin man accused of shooting and killing a man and dumping his body in a well.

Jury selection began Monday morning in the case against 42-year-old Damyon Fisher. Fisher is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the March 2022 death of 36-year-old Scotty Roller of Neosho.

Damyon Fisher Eddie Fisher

Newton County deputies pulled Roller’s body out of a well on a property in Seneca in April 2022. According to court documents, Fisher’s dad took Roller to Damyon’s home in Joplin to buy a vehicle, and the two got into a fight. Police said Damyon and Roller started arguing, and Damyon shot Roller when he turned to run away. Investigators say Damyon and his father, Eddie, then buried Roller’s body in the well at Eddie’s home.

Eddie Fisher pleaded guilty to his role in the case back in January and was sentenced to seven years in prison.