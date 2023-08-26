JOPLIN, Mo. — Police arrest a Joplin man after they say he ran from them and was tracked down by the Missouri Highway Patrol Air Unit.

Last night (Friday), just after 10:30 p.m. – Joplin police say an officer tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic violations near the intersection of 26th and Connecticut.

As part of a special traffic enforcement detail, JPD working with the “Missouri State Highway Patrol,” and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, used the M-S-H-P helicopter.

Police say they found the motorcycle in the yard of this house in the 2700 block of South Minnesota where the suspect ran inside.

When officers demanded the occupants exit the home, two women complied and were arrested on several active warrants.

A K-9 unit was deployed and located the man hiding in the attic.

During the arrest – authorities say the suspect fell through the ceiling and almost took an officer with him.

The suspect was treated for a dog bite injury and then released into police custody.

The officer was not injured.

The suspect is 30-year-old Tyrell Harbin of Joplin.

His active warrants include probation violations, 2nd-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of a firearm.

He will be held without bond and JPD will seek additional charges.