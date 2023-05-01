JOPLIN, Mo. — The final suspect in a 2020 Newton County kidnapping and murder case has decided not to plead guilty and will stand trial on charges.

Freddie Tilton, 50, was scheduled to make a change of plea in Missouri federal court Monday morning. Instead, he chose to withdraw that plea and is now scheduled to go to trial in September.

Tilton is charged with kidnapping and gun charges.

The charges are connected to the July 2020 murder and kidnapping of 41-year-old Michael Hall of Carthage. Five other defendants have already pleaded guilty for their roles in this case.

Hall was kidnapped for allegedly stealing a trailer from one of the suspects. According to court documents — he was bound, beaten, and eventually shot. His body was then dumped on a property southwest of Joplin.

Authorities say Freddie Tilton was the gunman.