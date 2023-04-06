KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people are charged in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, that injured five police officers.

Cornell Lance Jones, Jr., Samarion Ardel England, and Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke are each charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

The suspects are also charged with:

Three counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer

Three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building/vehicle

Three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child

One count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

One count of distribution of fentanyl

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a convenience store near North 18th Street and Wood Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman said a narcotics and tactical unit was following up on an investigation into a fentanyl deal at the time. They were in an undercover operation to buy more fentanyl when the deal didn’t go through.

Two of the injured police officers were released from hospitals Wednesday evening. A third officer remains hospitalized. Chief Oakman said two other officers were injured by shrapnel during the shooting and received treatment Thursday morning.

“For the last few years the Kansas City police department has worked diligently and corroboratively with multiple agencies to rid our streets of drugs, specifically the drug of fentanyl,” Mark Dupree, Wyandotte County District Attorney, said. Not only the drug of fentanyl, but those who dare to deal fentanyl in our community.

Dupree said there were multiple people inside the convenience store and three teenagers inside the store at the time of the shooting.

The FBI, DEA, ATF and U.S. Marshals are helping with investigations involving fentanyl in Kansas City, Kansas, according to Chief Oakman.