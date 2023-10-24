LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Police Department released more information on a stabbing that happened shortly after a home football game last week.

On Tuesday, LPD confirmed three male teenagers – ages 14, 14, and 16 – are in custody as part of a multi-agency investigation into the October 20th stabbing. They add the victims involved were ages 14, and 15, both from Lamar – one of whom suffered a beating and the other suffered multiple stab wounds.

It happened around 9:15 PM near 6th and Maple St., just south of the Lamar High School Football Stadium where police first received a call for person stabbed in the roadway. That victim (14) was treated by school staff, off-duty medical personnel, and EMS before being airlifted to a local hospital. The 15-year-old victim was punched in the face multiple times. Both were treated and released for their injuries.

Investigators say the three suspects partially concealed themselves between parked cars before attacking the two victims as they walked by.

Those suspects have now been charged with first degree assault through Juvenile Courts, LPD added.

The Lamar Police Department, investigated this incident with assistance from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, The Ozark Drug Enforcement Team, and The State Juvenile Office.