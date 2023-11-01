NIXA, Mo. – Three people are in custody Wednesday morning after a home invasion and 911 call on Bridgewood Court in Nixa.

Police tell OzarksFirst that two people were in the home when three others broke in. The occupants were able to call 911 and officers responded quickly.

According to Drew Douglas with the City of Nixa, officers and the Nixa Emergency Tactical Team (NETT) entered the home and detained a female suspect. The two male suspects fled the home on foot.

One of the males was taken into custody with the help of Christian County Deputies. The other was located using a Nixa Police drone, allowing officers to his location and into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate the relationship between the suspects and victims, as well as the motivation for the home invasion.

Two nearby Nixa schools – the high school and Mathews Elementary – were put on “secure mode” due to the police activity, but schools were not locked down, according to school spokesman Zac Rantz.

Charges have not yet been filed as a result of the investigation, but charges may be recommended to the Christian County Prosecutor as a result of the ongoing investigation.