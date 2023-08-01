JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities with Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and the Joplin Police Department arrested a fugitive and two others after an investigation at a Joplin home.

Detectives with ODET and JPD were investigating a house at 4424 W. 29th St. Monday. As two pickup trucks left the address, authorities stopped them and say they determined one of the trucks to be stolen from Neosho, and the other stolen from Oklahoma City.

Police arrested Christy Smith-Sweet and Zachary Workman, both of Joplin, in one of the trucks. Officers said the driver of the other truck, Peyton Colter, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, ran from the scene but was later apprehended.

Zachary Workman Christy Smith-Sweet Peyton Colter

Smith-Sweet and Workman face charges of tampering, possession of a controlled substance and physical tampering with evidence related violations.

Colter, a wanted fugitive from Oklahoma County, faces charges of tampering, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.

Authorities say they seized ~150g of methamphetamine and a firearm.

This case is still under investigation, ODET added.