FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Law enforcement made three arrests following an investigation in Bourbon County, in a joint effort between the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Bourbon County’s Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday (5/9) at approximately 10:45 a.m., law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 113 S. Barbee St. in Fort Scott.

Law enforcement says that drug use paraphernalia, as well as marijuana and methamphetamine, were found at the location. When the warrant was served, four subjects were currently on the property.

After the search, Roger Firebaugh, 53, of Fort Scott, was arrested for the distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of school property, and two counts of use of a communication facility for the distribution of controlled substances.

Janelle Roberts, 38, of Fort Scott, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Ford, 61, of Fort Scott, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.