James Buzzard's two sons have pleaded guilty; waiting to be sentenced

TULSA, Okla. – The federal trial of a Jay man charged with shooting a Delaware County man multiple times in a retaliation shooting begins its second day.

James William Buzzard, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country; and carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

His trial started Monday.

Buzzard confessed to a woman that he shot Jerry Tapp “17 times and then started laughing about it,” according to the 14-page criminal complaint.

Initially, Dakota Buzzard, 22, of Grove, told investigations he fatally shot Tapp and wounded Tapp’s girlfriend on Aug. 1, 2019.

Dakota Buzzard told Delaware County deputies when arrested, ‘I don’t know how many times I shot. When he (Jerry Tapp) fell to the ground, I walked up to him and shot him again,’ and ‘Someone opened the front door and I shot at them, too.’ Dakota Buzzard, Arrest Affidavit, Aug. 2019

Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation for a 2015 incident in which Tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle driven by James Buzzard and wounded a juvenile girl.

Dakota Buzzard Cody Buzzard James Buzzard

Cody Dewayne Buzzard, 29, of Jay, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing and discharging a firearm. Dakota Buzzard, 21, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to carry, use, brandish, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cody and Dakota are sons of James Buzzard and are awaiting sentencing.