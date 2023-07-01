UPDATE (6 p.m.): JOPLIN, Mo. — Law enforcement responded to the 2100 block of South Sergeant Ave just before 11 a.m. this morning — in regards to a call about a disturbance between two men outside of a residence.

When officers arrived, they say one of the men ran into the residence, and because they believed a gun was involved, they called in the SWAT team.

Officers spent over two hours trying to get the man to exit the residence using a loudspeaker.

The SWAT team used the battering ram on the front of their vehicle – to knock the door down.

Officers say they finally contacted the man by phone and got him to come out without further incident.

JPD arrested the man on possible assault charges and say other charges relating to the gun could be filed once the investigation is complete.

He will be held without bond for now.

“Initially, it does sound like a domestic-related incident. It’s not a random incident. No other danger to the community, it was between two known parties, more of a domestic situation,” said Capt. Trevor Duncan, Joplin Police Department.

The other man received minor injuries – but there are no further details regarding his involvement at this time.

