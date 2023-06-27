SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Oronogo man was sentenced last week for kidnapping a Webb City woman and threatening to kill her and her family unless she recanted her testimony in his state criminal case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, 35-year-old Jeffrey Marsh was sentenced Friday to 40 years in federal prison without parole. Zaqouri Archer, 34, of Joplin, was also sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole.

Jeffrey Marsh – Prior booking photo Zaquori Archer – Prior booking photo

In July of last year, Marsh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, one count of kidnapping, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of stalking. Archer pleaded guilty to his role in the kidnapping in 2021 – to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The two admitted to taking their victim from Kansas to Missouri, according to court documents. Their victim, “N.J.” was attempting to hideout at a friend’s home in Crawford County, Kansas away from Marsh, her ex-boyfriend.

Prior to the kidnapping, Marsh was angry that N.J. reported him as a suspect when her Ruger pistol was stolen. This led to a search warrant carried out by Oronogo Police at Marsh’s residence in January 2020 where they found the stolen handgun, plus other firearms and stolen property. He was later charged with receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm in Jasper County.

A month later as N.J. watched the Super Bowl at a friend’s house Marsh abducted her at gunpoint. Both Marsh and Archer, clad in black, forced N.J. into the passenger seat of a car and duct-taped her eyes and face. N.J. was beaten and told to retract her earlier statements to police and subsequently dropped off at her Webb City apartment where she was continually threatened and abused.

Marsh told her that if she did not comply, her kids and family would be killed.

The next morning N.J. visited Oronogo Police to comply with Marsh’s demands but disclosed the kidnapping as well.