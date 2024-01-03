PARSONS, Kan. — The Parson’s Police Department says they’ve arrested two people believed to be involved in the burglary of a tobacco shop.

Just after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, Parsons Police Officers responded to the Hashtag Tobacco Shop at 2911 Main Street. Officers discovered that the building had been burglarized during the overnight hours.

Upon arrival, police found that forced entry had been made by breaking through a glass front door of the building. After a search of the building, the police determined that the suspect(s) had already left.

The burglary investigation led officers to a residence in the 400 Block of North 29th Street. A person of interest — Lukas Bridges, age 20 — was located there. During a search of the residence, stolen property from the Hashtag burglary was located and seized by officers. Bridges was arrested and booked on charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage, and felony interference.

A second suspect in the burglary was found at his residence in the 2400 block of Dirr Avenue. The suspect is a 14-year-old male juvenile. Stolen property from the Hashtag Tobacco store burglary was also found in the residence and was seized. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody for burglary, theft, criminal damage, and felony interference. The 14-year-old male was transported to the Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Center in Girard.

If anyone has any further information on this incident, they’re being asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Sherri McGuire at (620) 421-7060. You can also call the tip line at (620) 421-7057.