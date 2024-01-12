DUENWEG, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teenager is assaulted at a bus station.



Deputies responded to the bus station in Duenweg just before nine Thursday night.

When they arrived they found an 18-year-old man from Broken Arrow with severe injuries, including a stab wound to his neck.

First responders took him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives have released surveillance photos (below) of the suspect and vehicle they’re searching for.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.