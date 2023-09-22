TULSA, Okla. — A Grove man accused of robbing Harps Food Store by gunpoint and hitting a cashier in the face with a gun, is now facing federal charges.

Christopher Clayton, 27, has been indicted in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, using a firearm during a violent crime, and armed robbery.

A jury trial is set for Nov. 20 and Clayton is being held in federal custody, online records show.

Christopher Deontae Clayton Photograph provided by the Grove Police Department when taken into custody in rural Delaware County in April

The Grove man also faces state charges in Delaware County District Court in Jay in connection to the Harps robbery.

Clayton is accused of wearing a mask and entering the Harps Food Store in Grove on April 15 around 9:45 p.m. with a gun and approaching a check-out clerk and ordering her to open the register, according to an arrest affidavit.

At the checkout counter, Clayton is accused of pointing the pistol under the cashier’s chin and then jabbing it into the cashier’s stomach. He is observed on surveillance video swinging the gun and hitting the cashier in the face, the affidavit states.

Clayton and the victim struggled and eventually, the store manager approached the scene and opened the cash register where Clayton allegedly stole the cash drawer, the affidavit states.

He is charged in Delaware County District Court with domestic assault and battery by strangulation (after a former conviction of a felony and has outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County, Okla. for assault and battery by strangulation and weapons, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest out of Muskogee County District Court.